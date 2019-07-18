19-year-old charged in deadly shooting in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing another man in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Dylan Grippando, of St. Joseph, is jailed on $80,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Witness saw Drimmell stumble out of a house on July 11, appearing to be unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents say witnesses saw Grippando striking his alleged victim before retrieving a firearm and fatally shooting Drimmel.

Grippando was on probation at the time in an unlawful use of a weapon case.

