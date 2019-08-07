19 people face child sex trafficking charges in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 19 people have been charged in northern Oklahoma state and federal courts in a nationwide investigation into child sex trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Wednesday that nine defendants have been indicted in Tulsa on a variety of federal charges after the monthlong investigation of child sex predators. Shores says another 10 defendants face similar state charges in Tulsa County.

In addition, Shores says federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have recovered four child victims of alleged sex trafficking in northern Oklahoma.

The FBI, which led the investigation, says 103 underage victims were identified or recovered nationwide, 67 suspected traffickers were arrested and officials opened 60 new federal investigations.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Independence Day," involved the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.