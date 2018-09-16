18-year-old man dies in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has died after being shot in Lynchburg.

Officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a malicious wounding. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, police found a man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Keshawn Lamont Dickerson of Lynchburg.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the shooting to contact them.