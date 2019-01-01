18 months in prison for assault on young girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Forty-nine-year-old Ricky Chenoweth had changed his plea to guilty to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition before he was sentenced Monday by South Central District Judge Bruce Haskell, in one of his last cases before leaving the bench.

The Bismarck Tribune says Haskell also imposed five years of probation for Chenoweth who expressed remorse for his crime. Haskell told him that his regret "doesn't really help things very much." The judge said the girl's life has been dramatically affected by the assault and that he wasn't convinced Chenoweth was all that remorseful.

Chenoweth will receive seven weeks credit for time he's served in jail.

Haskell's term ends Tuesday.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com