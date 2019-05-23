17-year-old indicted for murder of mother in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 17-year old from Savannah has been indicted for murder in the stabbing death of his mother.

The Savannah Morning News reports that a Chatham County grand jury returned the malice-murder count against Tasciyah Kenlay Brant for causing the March 15 death of Wynter Brant by stabbing her with a sword.

Tasciyah Brant was also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Savannah police found Wynter Brant, 38, deceased from a stab wound when they responded to their home on Lynah Street in Savannah.

Officers then located Tasciyah Brant, the victim's son, and arrested him on a murder charge.

___

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com