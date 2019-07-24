17-year-old charged with murder in birthday party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Police in a Mississippi city have arrested a 17-year-old after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed at a birthday party at a public park.

Columbus police said Tuesday that they have charged Curtis Lathan as an adult with murder in the shooting death of Arykah Patrice White.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says in a news release that Lathan was denied bail in a Tuesday hearing. It's unclear if Lathan has a lawyer.

White died Saturday night before she could be taken to a hospital after a fight disrupted the party. The fight moved outside a park building into a parking lot and shots were fired.

City officials have since announced plans for stronger security at city-owned venues, including cameras, increased police patrols, and enforcement of tighter operation hours.