16-year-old charged with killing teen over $120 in weed
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have charged a 16-year-old Florida teen with killing a 17-year-old over $120 worth of marijuana.
Flagler County Sheriff's officials say the teens arranged the meet-up to exchange the drugs on Snapchat. The two met Friday night and the suspect fatally shot Elijah Risvan.
Sheriff Rick Staly called it a "planned and deliberate murder."
The teen suspect was arrested Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention facility. The sheriff tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that more arrests are likely.
