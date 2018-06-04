16 arrested for blocking door to Kansas governor's office

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has arrested 16 protesters who blocked access to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer's ceremonial office by sitting outside the door.

The people arrested Monday for misdemeanor criminal trespassing were part of the Poor People's Campaign. They were protesting over health care issues and environmental problems.

Colyer has opposed expanding the state's Medicaid coverage for needy residents as contemplated by the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act. The Republican governor was traveling Monday.

The campaign began weekly protests May 21. Each one has started with a rally and ended with a demonstration in which participants have been arrested or cited for blocking traffic.

The patrol said the group violated the terms of its permit for Monday's rally by sitting in front of Colyer's office, yelling and singing.