$15K reward being offered for tips in shooting of judge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Officials have approved a $15,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the shooting of a judge outside a Mississippi courthouse.

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved the amount last week as authorities continued to investigate the March 16 shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith, news outlets reported Friday.

Smith remained hospitalized Friday, but was recovering after initially being admitted in critical condition, The Meridian Star reported. He was shot near his abdomen while getting out of his truck at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, police have said.

Investigators think the shooting was an isolated event that was “directed toward” Smith, Meridian's Interim Police Chief, Lewis Robbins, said.

The reward and tips will be handled by Crime Stoppers, District 5 supervisor Kyle Rutledge told news outlets. Law enforcement officers and their families, as well as county employees and their families, are not eligible to receive the reward, news outlets reported.