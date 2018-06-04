https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/15-yeas-prison-for-man-convicted-of-murder-on-NV-12967103.php
15 yeas prison for man convicted of murder on NV reservation
Updated 7:32 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 25-year-old northern Nevada man who was convicted of second-degree murder on a tribal reservation near the Idaho line has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks sentenced Borden Britt of Owyhee (oh-WAH'-hee) in Reno on Monday.
A member of the Shoshone Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, Britt pleaded guilty earlier to one federal count of second-degree murder within Indian Country.
Prosecutors say he admitted slitting the throat of his victim with a hunting knife last July during a fight at a house on the reservation in Owyhee about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Elko.
The judge ordered him to serve five years of parole upon his release from prison.
