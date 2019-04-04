14-year-old accused of shooting at DPS officers during stop

PHOENIX (AP) — State troopers say no one was injured when they exchanged gunfire with a 14-year-old boy during a vehicle pursuit in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in west Phoenix.

A trooper was attempting to stop a car traveling without headlights on.

The suspect continued driving, but then he stopped and pulled out a handgun.

Authorities say he shot at troopers and one returned fire.

The teen then abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

A Phoenix police helicopter found him in an alley, and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into a juvenile facility on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct with a weapon.

The Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.