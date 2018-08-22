$120K in marijuana seized in Georgia drug bust, 6 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Six people have been arrested in a Georgia drug bust where more than $120,000 worth of marijuana was seized, and another suspect is sought.

The Savannah Morning News reported Monday that 22-year-old Nicholas Rion Hilliard is sought by authorities and may be in California. Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team spokesman Gene Harley says a joint investigation with the United States Postal Inspection Service into a drug trafficking ring started in May.

Harley says investigators determined the ring leaders were Hilliard and his father, 47-year-old Joseph Rion Hilliard, who was arrested. Over several months, investigators identified "stash houses" that were spreading marijuana from California throughout the county.

The investigators, Chatham County Aviation Unit and Savannah Police Department then exercised search warrants this month and found guns, the marijuana and $13,000 in cash.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com