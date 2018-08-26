12-year-old girl killed in shooting in South Carolina

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting in South Carolina.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Fantasia Shyann Jackson died shortly after the 11:30 p.m. Saturday shooting in Timmonsville.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says investigators are still trying to unravel how many people were shooting at each other and why the shooting started.

Brown says investigators have one person in custody and expect more arrests.