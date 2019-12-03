10 Things to Know for Today

A worker cleans up outside City Hall, riddled with bullet holes, in Villa Union, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The small town near the U.S.-Mexico border began cleaning up Monday even as fear persisted after 22 people were killed in a weekend gunbattle between a heavily armed drug cartel assault group and security forces. less A worker cleans up outside City Hall, riddled with bullet holes, in Villa Union, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The small town near the U.S.-Mexico border began cleaning up Monday even as fear persisted after 22 ... more Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOUSE REPORT TO OUTLINE EVIDENCE FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

The findings will lay the foundation for the House Judiciary Committee to assess potential articles of impeachment, presenting a history-making test of political judgment.

2. TRUMP BASHES DEMOCRATS, FRANCE AT NATO SUMMIT

The president criticizes Democrats in London, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic," and says French President Macron has insulted the NATO alliance.

3. NATO LEADERS GATHER FOR SUMMIT

Trump and his NATO counterparts are gathering in London amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining the military organization’s credibility.

4. WHAT IRAN ACKNOWLEDGED

That security forces shot and killed what it described as “rioters” in multiple cities amid recent protests over the spike in government-set gasoline prices, a number Amnesty International put at more than 200.

5. WHY THE EVERGLADES MAY NEVER COME BACK

Nearly two decades and $4 billion into a sweeping restoration program, new data about the pace of climate change raises questions about how much of the Florida park can ever be regained.

6. ‘YOU JUST HIDE’

Residents of the Mexican border town of Villa Union describe how gunbattles between cartel gunmen and police left 22 people dead, and the town’s buildings riddled with bullet holes.

7. WHERE RACIAL DIVIDE IS DECLINING

The racial gap in the U.S. criminal justice system narrows over 16 years largely thanks to a drop in drug crimes, but black people are still much more likely to be in prison than whites, a new study says.

8. VAPING INCREASING ON LAW ENFORCEMENT’S RADAR

Authorities across the country have seized at least a half-million marijuana vape cartridges and arrested more than 120 people in the last two years, AP finds.

9. WHO WON BIG AT GOTHAM AWARDS

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” takes four awards, including best feature at the annual New York awards-season kickoff.

10. SEAHAWKS TAKE NFC WEST LEAD

Rashaad Penny scores two touchdowns and Seattle (10-2) built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings 37-30.