Brendan Bialy, third from left, joins mother Dena Martin, right, father Brad Bialy, far left, and attorney Mark Bryant to speak about his role in stopping the attack at the STEM School Highlands Ranch during a news conference Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. Eighteen-year-old Bialy said he, Kendrick Castillo and a third student tried to stop the gunman by charging at him during Tuesday's attack at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US-CHINA TRADE TALKS IN 11TH HOUR

An increase in American tariffs on Chinese imports looms as the U.S. and China — the world's two biggest economies — continue sparring over trade.

2. POPE ISSUES A GROUNDBREAKING LAW

Francis will require all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-up by their superiors to church authorities.

3. CONTEMPT CITATION AGAINST BARR DEEPENS DISPUTE

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, whose House committee voted to hold the attorney general in contempt of Congress, denounces Trump's claim of executive privilege regarding the Mueller report.

4. NORTH KOREA FIRES 2 SUSPECTED MISSILES

Two suspected short-range missiles were fired from the country's western area, the second weapons launch in a week and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks could be in peril.

5. 'KENDRICK WENT OUT AS A HERO'

One of the three students who disarmed a gunman in a Colorado school shooting says they slammed the teenager against the wall and struggled with him. Kendrick Castillo, who led the charge, was killed.

6. WHAT IS SLIPPING THROUGH FACEBOOK'S WEB

A whistleblower's complaint to the U.S. government obtained by the AP alleges the social media company is exaggerating its success in removing extremist content.

7. ANTI-KURDISH PROTESTS IN SYRIA COULD ENDANGER US PLANS

Arab tribesmen in Deir el-Zour province are demanding better services, jobs and a bigger role in taking decisions in the predominantly Arab oil-rich and fertile region.

8. SALT BATTERY COULD HELP UTILITIES STORE HEAT

A German company and a Swedish startup are testing the use of salt to store heat, which accounts for more than half the power consumed in Germany, AP learns.

9. FTC URGED TO INVESTIGATE AMAZON'S ALEXA

A kids' version of the popular voice assistant won't forget what children tell it, even after parents try to delete the conversations, consumer advocates say.

10. WHO WON'T BE COMING TO WASHINGTON

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and nearly a dozen players will be skipping a White House visit to commemorate Boston's World Series victory.