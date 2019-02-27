Investigators belief man shot woman, self in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's detectives say they believe a man fatally shot a woman in a northwest Omaha home before shooting and injuring himself.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says in a news release Wednesday that the shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon, when a man called 911 to report a shooting, and then hung up.

A deputy who arrived at the home within minutes found the woman shot to death and a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says investigators have identified the woman as 28-year-old Ashley Stephens and the man as 61-year-old Jonathan Hartley. Officials say Stephens and Hartley were believed to be in a domestic relationship, and the case is being investigated as a murder and attempted suicide.

Officials say one else was found inside the home, which is owned by Hartley.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the man's first name to "Jonathan," not "Jonathon."