1 person dead after North Dakota police shooting

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — An officer-involved shooting in Devils Lake has left one person dead.

WDAY-TV reports officers responded to a call about a suspicious person Thursday. Police say the suspect died after a struggle ended with an officer's gun being fired.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case and the officer is on paid administrative leave. Authorities haven't released the identities of the officer or the person who died.

