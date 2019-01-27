1 man dead, another wounded in St. Paul house party shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul are investigating the city's third homicide of the new year.

Authorities say two men were shot during a party at a St. Paul house early Saturday. One man died at the scene. Paramedics took the other man to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports police requested a Metro Transit bus to bring about 20 possible witnesses to police headquarters for questioning.

Investigators are looking into what prompted the shooting.