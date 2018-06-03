1 killed, 3 wounded during drive-by shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — One man has been killed and three other people wounded during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the victims were outside a home in Englewood about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired from an SUV.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was wounded in his torso. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and upper body. All three were hospitalized.

WLS-TV and WGN-TV report that the dead man was Ari Armour. Relatives said he worked security for Chicago Public Schools and helped coached high school football.

Witnesses say the victims were attending a birthday party.

No arrests have been made.