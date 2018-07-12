2 killed, 1 wounded in Las Vegas shooting, police gun battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One suspect was killed and a second wounded during a shootout Wednesday with police in downtown Las Vegas, hours after the pair was involved in the fatal shooting of another man, authorities said.

The gunfire began at around 7:30 a.m. when an unidentified man was fatally shot at a car wash.

About two hours later, police said they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects were driving, Las Vegas police Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said.

Police traded gunfire with the two suspects during a chase that ended with the SUV crashing into a wall at an elementary school, Yatomi said. One suspect then was fatally shot by police after he tried to flee on foot. The other, who was wounded by police, had made it onto the school grounds before he was taken into custody, Yatomi said.

No other injuries were reported.

The high-speed chase shut down traffic in an area covering several blocks of downtown Las Vegas.

The school was placed on lockdown while children inside were attending a summer program

The initial victim who was shot multiple times later died at University Medical Center.

Police did not immediately release any of the names of those involved.