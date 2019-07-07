1 escaped Mississippi inmate is captured, 2 still sought

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate has been captured after escaping from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. A search continues for two others who escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Benny Ray Blansett was caught late Saturday at a checkpoint in Sunflower County — the same county where Parchman is located. He escaped Friday.

Blansett is serving life for six sentences for convictions including aggravated assault on a police officer.

The department says 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher Benson High escaped Friday. Rewards of up to $12,500 are being offered for information leading to their capture.

Blankenship was serving five years for conspiracy and aggravated assault on a police officer in Alcorn County. High was serving 12 years for burglary in Carroll County.