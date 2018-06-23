1 dead in morning shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating a morning shooting that killed one man in Connecticut.

Officers were called to the Dutch Point Mini Market in Hartford at 9:50 a.m. for a report of a man shot.

They found the unnamed man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Hartford Hospital and died shortly after.

Hartford police say the shooting appears to be intentional and not a random act.

No one has been arrested.