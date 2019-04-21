1 dead after domestic disturbance call

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating an apparent shooting death in Greenville County.

The Grenville News reports that the Easter morning shooting was reported at the Greenville Arms Apartments. The sheriff's office and the coroner's office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at the apartment complex at about 6:30 a.m. A man with at least one gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 32-year-old Joshua Jackson. The case was still being investigated Sunday afternoon and no arrests had been reported.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday to confirm the cause of death.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com