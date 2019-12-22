1 dead, 6 injured in Spring Lake Park shooting

Authorities say a 19-year-old St. Paul man was shot and killed at a Spring Lake Park restaurant.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says he was one of at least seven people shot early Sunday.

The Star Tribune reports authorities were called just after midnight to Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall on a report that multiple people were shot in the parking lot.

The conditions of the injured were not known, and further information about them was not released.

Authorities said in a statement no one was in custody, but “there was no ongoing danger to the public.”