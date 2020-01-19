1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Tennessee nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday left one man dead and four others injured, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:52 a.m. at the Truth Night Bar in Memphis, news outlets reported.

Police said one victim whose name wasn't immediately released was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the four men who were taken to hospitals were in critical condition.

Police had no information on a possible suspect.