1 dead, 1 wounded after Wichita bar shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a Wichita bar has left one person dead and another wounded.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened early Sunday. Arriving officers heard multiple gunshots and arrested a 36-year-old man who was spotted running from the club.

The release says a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her arm.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a drug charge. Police say a handgun was recovered during the investigation. The release says the shooting wasn't random.