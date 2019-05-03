1 child dies, another hurt after fall from apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One child is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition after falling from an upper floor of a south Minneapolis apartment building, police said Thursday.

Minneapolis police received a call Thursday afternoon reporting the incident at a building along the Midtown Greenway. Police spokesman John Elder said workers in the area saw the children fall from an "upper story" and called 911. The workers provided immediate aid.

Elder said officers took over care of the children until they were relieved by paramedics and eventually transported to a hospital.

The exact ages of the children have not yet been released and investigators are looking into the relationship between the two. The children "appear to be under 4 years of age," Elder said.

Police originally reported that the children fell from a window, but Elder said later he could not confirm that. He said the children had been under the care of "what was believed to be a responsible adult" when they fell. Asked if it's possible they were pushed, Elder said, "We look at every single option during our investigation."

Neighbors, witnesses and family members are cooperating with the investigation, Elder said.

A 5-year-old boy from the Minneapolis area is recovering from injuries he suffered last month when he was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. Prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted premeditated first-degree murder.