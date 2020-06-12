Westport sees no new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 280 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Friday, with no new cases for the second consecutive day.

Weston saw no new cases with 62 confirmed and one probable, according to state officials. Hospitalization rates continued to decline statewide with 244 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than the previous day. The decline also continued in Fairfield County with 81 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight fewer than the previous day.

As of Friday, there are 15,561 confirmed cases and 617 probable cases in Fairfield County with 42,788 confirmed cases and 1,901 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,044 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 with 293 probable deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County.

As of Thursday, state officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

