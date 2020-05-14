Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 266 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past day, according to state officials on Thursday, with 266 total in town.

Weston did not see any new cases for the third consecutive day and currently has a total of 63. Hospitalization rates continued their decline statewide. There are 1,103 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 fewer than the previous day with 362 in Fairfield County, 10 fewer than the previous day.

As of Thursday, there were 13,836 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fairfield County with 35,464 in the state. There have been 3,219 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,093 in Fairfield County, 25 more than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, 20 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

