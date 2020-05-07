Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 256 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There were no new coronavirus cases reported in town, according to state officials on Thursday, with 256 total

Weston saw one new case bringing its total to 62. Hospitalization rates declined across the state for the second consecutive day. There are 1,385 patients currently hospitalized wth COVID-19, 60 fewer than the previous day with 469 in Fairfield County, 20 fewer than the previous day.

As of Thursday, there are 12,679 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 31,784 in the state. There have been 2,797 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 977 in Fairfield County, 25 more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, eighteen Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com