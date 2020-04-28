Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 233 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 233 total 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are 233 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

Weston currently has 58 confirmed cases. Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven continue to lead the state with 2,337, 1,838 and 1,502 cases respectively.

Hospitalizations have continued to fall across the state. There are 1,732 patients currently hospitalized, 26 fewer than the previous day with 620 in Fairfield County, seven fewer than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,874 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 26,312 in the state. There have been 2,089 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 747 in Fairfield County, 20 more than the previous day.

Thirteen Westport residents and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com