Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 183 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 97 Caption Close Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 183 total 1 / 97 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — For the second time this week, the town has gone a day with no new coronavirus cases added to its 183 total, state officials reported Friday.

Weston saw one new case bringing its total to 43. Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and Danbury led the state with 1,713, 1,121, 844 and 828 cases respectively.

As of Friday, there are 7,146 confirmed cases in Fairfield County, 330 more than the previous day, with 16,809 in the state. There have been 1,036 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 65 more than the previous day, with 425 in Fairfield County.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

There are 1,946 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 more than the previous day, with 797 in Fairfield County.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com