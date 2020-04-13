Westport sees no new coronavirus cases, 174 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are 174 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Weston saw one new case bringing its total to 40. Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk and Danbury led the state with 1,486, 786, 747, and 726 cases respectively.

As of Monday, there are 6,004 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 13,381 in the state. There have been 602 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 262 in Fairfield County.

There are 1,750 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 710 in Fairfield County.