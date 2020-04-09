Westport sees 4 new coronavirus cases, 158 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — Four new confirmed coronavirus cases brings the town’s total to 158, according to state officials on Thursday.

Neighboring Weston saw a similar increase with four new cases bringing its total to 38. Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and Bridgeport led the state with 1,113, 671, 632, and 564 cases respectively. New Haven, Waterbury, Greenwich, Hartford and Stratford follow with 461, 400, 288, 270, and 196 cases respectively.

West Haven, Shelton and Hamden also surpass Westport with 192, 190 and 159 cases respectively.

As of Thursday, there were 4,882 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 9,784 in the state. There have been 380 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 178 in Fairfield County.

One resident each has reportedly died in both Weston and Westport due to COVID-19.