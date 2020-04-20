Westport sees 13 new coronavirus cases, 197 total

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 197 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday, 13 more than the previous day.

Weston saw two new cases bringing its total to 46. Stamford, Bridgeport, New Haven and Norwalk led the state with 2,046, 1,356, 1,134 and 942 confirmed cases respectively.

As of Monday, there are 8,320 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 19,815 in the state. There have been 1,331 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 512 in Fairfield County.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

There are 1,919 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 more than the previous day, with 733 in Fairfield County, 13 less than the previous day.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com