Westport schools to reopen March 26

Interim Superintendent David Abbey speaks at a BOE meeting on Feb. 3, 2020, in Westport.

WESTPORT — Interim Superintendent of Schools David Abbey has informed Westport families that the district plans to reopen schools on March 26.

All schools closed on March 12, after more than a dozen people who attended a private party in town earlier this month began suffering flu-like symptoms. One of the guests who does not live in the U.S. is believed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials have said.

The event was attended by a number of Westport residents, prompting town schools shut down.

“While schools are closed to students and staff, custodians will be deep cleaning our schools so that they will be in excellent shape for reopening,” Abbey wrote in an email on Friday. “We are grateful for the dedication and hard work our custodians have contributed, from day one, with respect to helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”