Westport schools offer free meals during coronavirus shutdown

Director of School Business Operations Elio Longo speaks at an Aug. 2, 2017 Board of Finance meeting in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Westport Public Schools will continue to serve students receiving free or reduced-cost lunches during the district’s closure due to the coronavirus, according to an email to parents on Thursday.

“We have developed, with the support of Chartwells, our food service provider, a comprehensive plan to meet the nutrition needs of students receiving free and or reduced cost lunches during the COVID-19 school closure,” schools Chief Financial Officer Elio Longo wrote.

The plan will include a bagged lunch that contains a breakfast item for the following morning. Lunches will be avialable to all Westport students receiving free or reduced-price lunches starting Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., in front of Coleytown Elementary School.

“This service will continue Monday through Friday while school remains closed,” Longo said.

Families of students receiving these lunches can enter the main lot of Coleytown Elementary School and proceed through the parking area, where tables will be set up with grab-and-go lunch bags. If there is inclement weather, tables will be set up under tents or a protected awning.

“It is critical that vehicles do not go through the bus loop and block any designated fire lane,” Longo said.

Lunches will have food labels, but families who have any concerns about food allergies are asked to contact transportation coordinator Buffy Barry at 203-341-1754. Messages should specifiy students’ names and known allergies, and be sent no later than 9 a.m. each morning.