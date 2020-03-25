87, including police officer, test positive for coronavirus in Westport

WESTPORT — Eighty-seven residents, including one police officer, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to town and state officials.

Westport continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases, which rose to 87 as of Wednesday. Neighboring Weston has 10 cases.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 13 out of the 63 members of the Westport Police Department had been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the news release, three officers were initially tested.

“The three employees initially tested were all either exhibiting symptoms generally consistent with those of the virus and/or had direct contact with a known infected person,” the news release said. “The results received from this initial group indicated that one officer had tested positive for COVID-19.”

An additional 11 tests were conducted based on direct contact with an exposed person from the initial group. None of the 11 individuals tested were exhibiting symptoms at the time of the testing, the news release said. Further results are expected by the week’s end.

The affected individual has since been self-isolating and will not return to work until all all guidelines for recovery set have been met, according to the release.