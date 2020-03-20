Westport museum goes virtual following closure

WESTPORT — With residents across town hunkering down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Westport Museum of History and Culture has announced the launch of its “virtual museum” initiative.

“These are unprecedented times in our town and our nation,” Westport Museum Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram said in a news release on Thursday. “Folks are finding creative ways to keep their mental juices flowing and to remain involved with others. Our hope is that the Virtual Museum initiative fosters fun learning and a sense of connection at this time when we are all sequestered in our homes.”

The initiative aims to provide house-bound citizens with interative and engaging history-based cotent. Offerings will include online exhibits; book, TV, movie and podcast reviews; historic recipes; videos and, in the near future, sourced and original podcasts including some in the format of classic radio shows. An oral history project featuring distance, long-lens portraiture by a noted local photographer is also planned, the news release said.

In addition to popular exhibits already featurued on the museum’s mobile app, the popular exhibit “History of Westport in 100 Objects” has been re-launched online across platforms.

“We hope that teachers and parents assisting with home schooling find a good deal of material they can use to aid social studies curriculum in an exciting way,” said Nicole Carpenter, museum director of programs and education. “We encourage people to reach out with suggestions on their ‘wish list’ for content — we’ll do our best to oblige.”

The virtual museum will be made avialable to the public on a variety of platforms beginning with the organization’s newsletter, the news release said. People can sign up to receive the newsletter through the museum’s homepage at westporthistory.org

Vistitors can also follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information, email virtualmuseum@westporthistory.org.