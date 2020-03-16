Westport first selectman: 20 residents test positive for coronavirus

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has declared a Local Civil Preparedness Emergency after 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release on Monday.

“The onset of the COVID-19 virus has introduced a public health crisis to Westport,” Marpe said.

According to Marpe, 31 Westport residents tested for the presence of the virus, with 20 testing positive.

“This confirms that the virus has developed a significant presence in our community and highlights the need to take a much more aggressive action to limit the spread of the virus through social contact,” he said.

As of 8 p.m., all restaurants and locations where food or beverages are prepared for on-premises consumption, are prohibited from all in-restaurant and outside service. No customers will be allowed inside the restaurant.

“Delivery of food and beverages and curb-side pickup of food and beverages is permitted, subject to all existing laws,” the news release said. “This prohibition does not apply to cafeterias where employeres provide meals exclusively for employees and residents/patients.”

All commercial gyms and fitness centers will also be closed. Barbershops, nail and hair salons will only be allowed to serve through appointments. There shall be no social or other gatherings of any sort at the Inn at Longshore, the news release said.

