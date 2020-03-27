Coronavirus in Westport: How did we get here?

In a matter of weeks, Westport’s coronavirus outbreak has grown to the second-largest in the state, resulting in the shutdown of dozens of local businesses, recreational spaces and town facilities. Life isn’t what it was before, and likely won’t be for some time.

How did we get here?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in the United States in the state of Washington on Jan. 21. The patient, a male, returned to Seattle from a trip to Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia, caused by the novel coronavirus, began in December.

COVID-19, as it became known, spread throughout Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., where the first patient was being treated. The virus spread to North Carolina, where a resident visited a patient at Life Care Center.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were around 68,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. In Connecticut, 1,012 people have been infected with the illness, causing the death of 21 state residents. Over 1,000 people in the U.S. have died so far of COVID-19.

Westport has the second-most of COVID-19 in Connecticut with a total of 95, just behind Norwalk’s 105 cases as of Friday. Neighboring Weston has 13. Health authorities have said at least 20 of Westport’s cases originated from a party that was held in town on March 5 that included more than 100 guests. Town officials have also suggested the coronavirus’ spread to Westport was imminent due to its proximity to New York City, which now has over 23,000 cases.

Here’s a timeline of the coronavirus’ spread in Westport and Weston:

This timeline will be updated as the coronavirus situation develops.