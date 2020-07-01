Westport coronavirus report: 290 confirmed cases, 15 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 290 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.

Weston reported 63 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to state officials. The state hospitalization rates increased with 100 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than the previous day. But Fairfield County saw a decline with 31 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 16,078 confirmed coronavirus cases and 639 probable cases in Fairfield County with 44,593 confirmed cases and 1,979 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,070 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 306 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

