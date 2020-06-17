Westport coronavirus report: 283 confirmed cases, 15 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 283 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.

Mark Cooper, health director of the Westport-Weston Health District, said much of the success in mitigating the spread of the virus is due to precautions taken by residents.

“However, we must continue to be vigilant. Following safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and good hygiene practices are all critical despite the downward trend in the number of new COVID cases,” Cooper said in a statement on the Westport-Weston Health District’s site.

Weston reported 62 confirmed cases and one probable case, according to state officials. Hospitalization rates continued to decline statewide with 186 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 fewer than the previous day. The decline also continued in Fairfield County with 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 15,757 confirmed coronavirus cases and 624 probable cases in Fairfield County with 43,487 confirmed cases and 1,942 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,058 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 with an additional 294 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

“As businesses and services across the region continue to reopen, personal responsibility is key,” Cooper said. “We should all continue to employ safety measures. If you are elderly or at higher risk due to your health history, think about whether or not an activity increases your chances of getting sick and proceed with caution.”

As of Tuesday, state officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

Westport residents can contact St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center on Long Lots Road for testing time-slots. Residents can call 860-972-8100 to book an appointment, Cooper said.

