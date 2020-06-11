Westport coronavirus report: 280 confirmed cases, 15 probable

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 280 confirmed cases, 15 probable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 280 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Thursday, unchanged from the previous day.

Weston has 62 confirmed cases and one probable case, according to state officials. Hospitalization rates continued to decline statewide with 246 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 fewer than the previous day. The decline also continued in Fairfield County with 89 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than the previous day.

As of Thursday, there are 15,537 confirmed cases and 618 probable cases in Fairfield County with 42,557 confirmed cases and 1,904 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,039 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 with an additional 294 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, state officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com