Westport coronavirus report: 279 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 279 confirmed cases in town, according to state officials on Friday.

Weston reported 61 confirmed cases. The statewide decline of hospitalization rates continued with 740 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 76 fewer than the previous day. There are 226 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fairfield County, 15 fewer than the previous day.

As of Friday, there are 14,889 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 39,640 in the state. There have been 3,637 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,195 in Fairfield County.

As of Thursday, 21 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

