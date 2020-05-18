Westport coronavirus report: 267 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 267 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESPTORT — There are 267 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday, with no new cases in the past 24 hours.

Weston did not report any new cases and has a total of 62. The state continued to see a decline in the amount of people hospitalized with numbers falling below 1,000 over the weekend. There are 920 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 fewer than the previous day with 287 in Fairfield County, 12 fewer than the previous day.

As of Monday, there are 14,436 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 38,116 in the state. There have been 3,449 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,153 in Fairfield County.

As of Saturday, 20 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

