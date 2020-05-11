Westport coronavirus report: 261 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 261 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 261 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday, with no new cases reported in the past day.

Weston reported one new case and has a total of 63. Hospitalization rates have continued to fall across Fairfield County and the state. There are 1,212 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 fewer than the previous day, with 384 in Fairfield County, 19 fewer than the previous day.

As of Monday, there are 13,312 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 33,765 in the state. There have been 3,008 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,034 in Fairfield County.

As of Sunday, 19 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

