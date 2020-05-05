Westport coronavirus report: 255 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 255 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 255 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Tuesday, with no new cases in the past 24 hours.

Weston reported no new cases and has a total of 60. Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven led the state with 2,788, 2,156, and 1,733 cases respectively.

Hospitalizations increased statewide. There are 1,500 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 more than the previous day, with 519 in Fairfield County, 12 more than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, there are 12,360 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 30,621 in the state. There have been 2,633 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 935 in Fairfield County.

Seventeen Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com