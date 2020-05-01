Westport coronavirus report: 247 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 247 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 247 confirmed cases in town, according to state officials on Friday, nine more than the previous day.

Weston reported 60 coronavirus cases. Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven led the state with 2,460, 2,053 and 1,664 cases respectively.

Hospitalizations continue to fall statewide. There are 1,592 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 58 fewer than the previous day, with 537 in Fairfield County, 28 fewer than the previous day.

As of Friday, there are 11,612 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 28,764 in the state. There have been 2,339 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 839 in Fairfield County.

Sixteen Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19, according to state officials.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com