Westport coronavirus report: 228 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 228 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 228 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Friday, four more than the previous day.

Weston did not see any new cases and has a total of 57. Stamford, Bridgeport and Norwalk led the state with 2,223, 1,640, and 1,390 cases respectively.

There are 1,877 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 less than the previous day and state’s biggest drop in coronavirus hospitalizations. There are 694 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fairfield, 36 less than the previous day.

As of Friday, there are 10,227 cases in Fairfield County with 23,921 in the state. There have been 1,764 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 662 in Fairfield County, 47 more than the previous day.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

